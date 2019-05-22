Judi was born, in Aberdeen, to Fred and Elzada Jarvis. Her family lived in North River and Sequim before moving to Forks, in 1953.
Judi attended Forks schools, graduating in 1965.
She married the love of her life, Jack Kennedy, on July 18, 1974, (her mother's 50th birthday present). They renewed their wedding vows on July 18, 1999, for their 25th wedding anniversary.
Judi was very organized and had a big part in planning several class reunions, looking forward to seeing all her classmates again.
She worked for Barry Swanson Trucking (her classmate), for 28 1/2 years, as his bookkeeper, retiring in September 2012.
She enjoyed her lunches with her classmate "gals" and visiting her best friend, Vivian.
Judi and Jack enjoyed traveling using vacation rentals for different destinations. Judi was a caring person who would do anything for her family and friends if she was able. She will be missed and loved by all who knew her.
Judi is preceded in death by her son, Michael (1995); and her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Jack; best friend, Vivian Morris; daughter, Chris (Dave); brother, Doug (Sonja) Jarvis; sisters, Joann Wray, Juanita (Kelly) Morgan; grandsons, Jake, Joel and Jared Brazington; great-grandchildren, Kyler, Krew and Killian; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 22, 2019