On Sunday, November 10, 2019 Judith Metcalfe Jackson passed away peacefully. Her last day was spent surrounded by her two daughters, six grandchildren, and beloved friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and by her son Matthew.



She is survived by her brother, Chuck Metcalfe; her daughters, Laura Ducolon and Katie Orth; and grandchildren, Zach, Alex, Ryan, Madison, Sophie and Chloe. Judy was 79 years old.



Judy was born on October 12, 1940, to LTC Charles Gillis "Gil" Metcalfe, Jr. and Eunice Guyton Metcalfe in Montgomery, Alabama. An Army brat, Judy's childhood was spent mostly in Puerto Rico, a time she remembered fondly.



Judy graduated from Roosevelt High School in Hawaii, in 1957; from Emory University in 1961 with a BA in English; and then earned her Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Southern California.



In 1961, Judy married Ross Jackson. After finishing Ross' divinity school and Judy's master's, they moved to Oregon and built their family with daughters Laura and Katie and adopted sons, Tony and Matthew. Ross became a chaplain in the Army in 1976.



The family moved to Maryland and then to Germany, a brief assignment in New Jersey, and then a welcome return to the Pacific Northwest and an assignment at Fort Lewis. Of all the places that Judy lived and traveled, she felt most at home in the Pacific Northwest.



There were some turbulent years that resulted in the estrangement of sons, Tony and Matthew, and ultimately a divorce after 30 years of marriage.



Judy worked as a medical librarian at Madigan Army Medical Center, at Fort Lewis, until her retirement in 2000, while living on Vashon Island, a community she loved dearly.



Following her retirement, not yet done with travel and adventure, she moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. Judy returned to Washington in 2008 and settled in the Port Angeles area.



She spent as much time with her grandchildren as she could, taking them to Mariners games, playing board and video games, and reading.



If you knew Judy at all, you knew of her devotion to her dogs. Through the years, dogs were Judy's constant companions and great delight. We are quite sure Judy's first stop will be at the Rainbow Bridge to be reunited with her beloved pups.



In the summer of 2019, Judy and son Matthew were reunited and able to reconcile with each other. Matthew struggled with addiction and was in end stage kidney disease. This was a time of reconnecting and healing for the whole family. Matthew died on September 7, 2019.



Throughout her entire life, Judy's primary joy was spending time with her family and dogs. Along with reading, she enjoyed a variety of hobbies including drawing and painting, music, theater, quilting, cross stitch and knitting. She loved gardening and learning about and observing birds. She was a devoted Mariners fan. She passed on these joys to her children and grandchildren all of whom are avid readers and seekers of knowledge. A legacy to cherish, as her memory will live on and be treasured by all who knew her. Peace be with you, Judy.



Judy's memorial service will be Saturday, December 21 at 1 PM at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree or some flowers or sending a donation in her name to St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Port Angeles, North Olympic Library System, the or the Humane Society.

