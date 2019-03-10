Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Matthew Jackson. View Sign

Justin's too short life was lived intensely and uniquely.



He was born in Minot, North Dakota, on August 30, 1987, and moved to Port Angeles at the age of five. As a child and teenager, he was intelligent, athletic, and competitive. He excelled at sports, particularly basketball and baseball. He dreamed of being in the NBA. But as he grew older, he found a passion with music, playing saxophone and electric guitar as well as being lead singer in a band with his friends.



Always fiercely independent, he struck out early on his own, working at various jobs before becoming an electrical apprentice for his stepdad. He later moved to Utah, which he truly loved, and worked as an electrical groundsman, exploring the new landscape in between. After working among the oil fields in North Dakota, he entered into the Army. But 6'4" bodies aren't built to run 10 miles a day and he was allowed an early discharge due to continuing stress fractures in his feet.



After returning to Port Angeles, Justin went back to school and earned an Associate of Arts degree from Peninsula College. Soon after, he began the job he loved the most; working seasonally for the National Park at the Elwha and Lake Crescent, where he finally felt at home.



Justin was a private person who lived and interacted with an intense passion; challenging himself and others in deep conversation, always eager to discover new ideas and perspectives. He was fascinated with psychology, and what made people tick. He sought out deep one-on-one relationships. He had a tender spot for all animals, and loved and cared for his dog, Bunny, with complete devotion. His favorite thing was to be in the forest and the mountains with his dog, away civilization and tradition.



Justin was diagnosed with cancer, in the fall of 2016, and fought valiantly with every method of treatment available. He had a strong will to live and battled his illness with extraordinary determination. He remained hopeful and looked forward to the future right to the end.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019

