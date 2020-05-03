Kali Bradford, 77 years old, of Sequim, passed away on Thursday, April 23rd, at 3:30 PM.



Kali was born on August 12th, 1942, in Clinton, Iowa.



Kali graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education. She worked as a journalist, security guard, teacher, artist and was a world champion sand sculptor.



Kali loved investing in others and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She wasn't afraid to challenge the status quo, was a powerful confronter of injustice and a great thinker. Truly an equalizing Wonder Woman.



Kali is survived by her dog, Ruby; stepfather, Lew; sisters, Linda (Ron), Cathy and Debra; her children, Joseph (Wendy) and Asha (Troy); her grandchildren, Alexander, Jeremiah, Chelsea (Kyle), Abigail, Ethan, Wesley; and her great-grandson Liam.



Kali is preceded in death by her father, Don; her mother, Rene; and her son, Matthew.



In lieu of flowers, please plant as many trees as you can in honor of Kali's devotion to the natural world and the celebration of new beginnings.

