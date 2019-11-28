Following a long and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer, Karen passed away peacefully at home with family by her side.
Karen is survived by her mother, Helen Kuznek; husband, Robb Reese; brother, Martin Kuznek; sister-in-law, Terri Peterson; daughter, Alicia Neal; step-children Dustin (Siobhan) Reese, Derek (Lindsay) Reese, Brittany (Rustin) Terry, Tiffany Reese, and 15 adorable grandchildren.
Karen was born in Tacoma and raised in Port Orchard, Washington. She and her daughter Alicia relocated to Sequim in 1988. Karen's dedication and commitment to the community of Sequim led to her selection as City Clerk. She served her community with honor and distinction, she loved it and supported it in all of her endeavors.
Karen loved traveling, gardening, making jewelry, cooking, and going with her husband on his golfing trips. She enjoyed family gatherings and spoiling her grandkids that adored her and referred to her as "Costco Grandma". She was a strong, exceptional, and a loving woman who will always be remembered.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, William Kuznek and brother, William Joseph Kuznek.
Celebration of life will be held at John Wayne Marina on December 1st from 1-4 PM. Donations in her name may be made to the local Boys & Girls Club of Sequim or Seattle Children's Hospital.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019