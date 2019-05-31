Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Scott. View Sign Service Information Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles 260 MONROE RD PORT ANGELES , WA 98362 (360)-457-1210 Send Flowers Obituary

"They feared her in September and loved her by June."



Long-time teacher and community booster, Karen Scott, graduated from this life Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Franciscan Hospice House. She was 82.



Through nearly 40 years of teaching kindergarten in Port Angeles, Karen pushed, pulled, or cajoled thousands of scared 5-year-olds into becoming emergent readers and budding math whizzes. Every year her firm demeanor initially intimidated and then won over students and parents alike.



Karen was born and raised in Western Kansas. Like Dorothy entering Oz, Karen's life burst into color when she arrived in Port Angeles to start her first and only teaching job at age 22. In short order, she met and married Don Scott, the long-time art teacher at PAHS.



Together they created one of the most unique homes in town - virtually everything salvaged or re-purposed; they were "green" before it was cool. Creating something of value from humble materials became Don and Karen's mantra. It was also their guiding principle when it came to the community; for many years they dedicated their free time and limited discretionary income to local causes that made PA a better place to live. They were inseparable until Don's death in 1995.



Karen believed the larger community should guide young people in developing a sense of ethics. She had no qualms about standing up and doing the right thing; turning in her own kids' friends for smoking when chaperoning a concert, hauling students to the McGlenn's Thriftway manager when she caught them eating produce before paying for it, or leaving a note if she bumped into someone's car with no visible damage. She believed in personal responsibility and was quick to make amends if her own actions weren't in line with her beliefs.



In her later years, Karen was active in community groups like Kiwanis and the Clallam County Historical Society until her limited mobility precluded participation. She was the social queen of Park View Villas and we are forever grateful to the wonderful staff there who made her last years much easier.



While she was well-known in the community, Karen possessed many talents only her family saw: the ability to open a Snickers bar with one hand, her dedication to all things black polyester since Don taught her "everything goes with black," and the ability come up with interesting food substitutes when cooking (raisins and cooked hamburger are not interchangeable in tacos even if they do sort of look alike). Karen was not a domestic diva in any sense of the word, but she DID have an amazing talent for making exquisite cream puffs. They were heaven!



So, Karen is now on a new adventure leaving behind her brother, Dr. Joe Corn (wife Maureen Sandison and daughters Alexis and Lauren Corn); eldest daughter, Krista Scott (husband Dr. Daniel Steward and daughters Meredith and Margaret Steward); her youngest daughter, Jena Scott ( husband Eric Weaver)…and her furry feline companion of the last few years, TJ.



Her parents, Ira and Wilma Corn, preceded her in death as did her beloved husband, Donald A. Scott.



Karen's family would like to invite all who knew her to join us in a Celebration of her Life at 11 AM on Saturday, June 22nd, at the First Christian Church. She didn't want a funeral, so we hope guests will leave their tears at home and share funny stories about knowing Karen and her interaction in their lives. An informal reception will follow. Help us send her off as she'd so often say "like a herd of turtles in a cloud of dust!"



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation, in Karen's name, to Port Angeles Education Foundation , c/o Jefferson Teacher Grant, PO Box 787, Port Angeles, WA 98362, or to First Christian Church, 2606 S. Race St., Port Angeles, WA 98362. "They feared her in September and loved her by June."Long-time teacher and community booster, Karen Scott, graduated from this life Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Franciscan Hospice House. She was 82.Through nearly 40 years of teaching kindergarten in Port Angeles, Karen pushed, pulled, or cajoled thousands of scared 5-year-olds into becoming emergent readers and budding math whizzes. Every year her firm demeanor initially intimidated and then won over students and parents alike.Karen was born and raised in Western Kansas. Like Dorothy entering Oz, Karen's life burst into color when she arrived in Port Angeles to start her first and only teaching job at age 22. In short order, she met and married Don Scott, the long-time art teacher at PAHS.Together they created one of the most unique homes in town - virtually everything salvaged or re-purposed; they were "green" before it was cool. Creating something of value from humble materials became Don and Karen's mantra. It was also their guiding principle when it came to the community; for many years they dedicated their free time and limited discretionary income to local causes that made PA a better place to live. They were inseparable until Don's death in 1995.Karen believed the larger community should guide young people in developing a sense of ethics. She had no qualms about standing up and doing the right thing; turning in her own kids' friends for smoking when chaperoning a concert, hauling students to the McGlenn's Thriftway manager when she caught them eating produce before paying for it, or leaving a note if she bumped into someone's car with no visible damage. She believed in personal responsibility and was quick to make amends if her own actions weren't in line with her beliefs.In her later years, Karen was active in community groups like Kiwanis and the Clallam County Historical Society until her limited mobility precluded participation. She was the social queen of Park View Villas and we are forever grateful to the wonderful staff there who made her last years much easier.While she was well-known in the community, Karen possessed many talents only her family saw: the ability to open a Snickers bar with one hand, her dedication to all things black polyester since Don taught her "everything goes with black," and the ability come up with interesting food substitutes when cooking (raisins and cooked hamburger are not interchangeable in tacos even if they do sort of look alike). Karen was not a domestic diva in any sense of the word, but she DID have an amazing talent for making exquisite cream puffs. They were heaven!So, Karen is now on a new adventure leaving behind her brother, Dr. Joe Corn (wife Maureen Sandison and daughters Alexis and Lauren Corn); eldest daughter, Krista Scott (husband Dr. Daniel Steward and daughters Meredith and Margaret Steward); her youngest daughter, Jena Scott ( husband Eric Weaver)…and her furry feline companion of the last few years, TJ.Her parents, Ira and Wilma Corn, preceded her in death as did her beloved husband, Donald A. Scott.Karen's family would like to invite all who knew her to join us in a Celebration of her Life at 11 AM on Saturday, June 22nd, at the First Christian Church. She didn't want a funeral, so we hope guests will leave their tears at home and share funny stories about knowing Karen and her interaction in their lives. An informal reception will follow. Help us send her off as she'd so often say "like a herd of turtles in a cloud of dust!"In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation, in Karen's name, to Port Angeles Education Foundation , c/o Jefferson Teacher Grant, PO Box 787, Port Angeles, WA 98362, or to First Christian Church, 2606 S. Race St., Port Angeles, WA 98362. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 31 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close