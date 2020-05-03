I was one of Mrs.Owens students at Cortez Magnet School and the way she taught and always encouraged me and my classmates to try our best and be positive was truly amazing. Mrs.Owen really was such a great teacher always thinking about her students and others. We all miss her so much and she will always be remembered I pray for her, her family, and many others that were close to her to be ok I am sure she is in a good place. Her heart was full of gold and was so pure. I have never met a more dedicated teacher. She always smiled and her smile lit up the entire room even if it was dark. God bless her and her family.

Emily Guzman

Student