Karl R. Baumwell, of Port Angeles, passed away from natural causes on February 1, 2019.



Karl was born in February 27, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois, to Dr. Joseph and Mary Baumwell. He graduated from DePaul University, in 1943, and was appointed to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.



During



In March 1950, his air national guard wing was activated. After receiving a regular commission, he served for 28 years in the Air Force with tours of duty in occupied Germany, Libya and Southeast Asia. When stationed in Germany, he met and married his wife, Inge.



Although his career was mainly in law-enforcement and corrections, a special assignment as professor of aerospace studies at Fresno State College enabled him to earn a master's degree in Criminology.



Other special assignments included two tours with the Army at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where he served in various positions, his last one as deputy commandant.



Karl retired from the Air Force, in 1978, and he, his wife and daughter Linda, moved to Port Angeles, where he resided until his death. In 1984, he developed the corrections program (later criminal justice) at Peninsula College, where he taught until his retirement in 1997.



He enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors, often walking near the sea here in Port Angeles.



A true gentleman, loving, compassionate and helpful, he will be greatly missed by his family, friends and associates.



Survivors include his wife, Inge; son, Mark (Sally); daughter, Linda (David) Fairchild; granddaughter, Kaitlin and grandson, Nick Fairchild.



