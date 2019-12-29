Karol Elizabeth Galyean, 69, passed away on December 9. Karol was born on July 26, 1950, in Portland, Oregon, to Harlan and Mary Galyean. She was raised in Port Angeles.
Karol is survived by her two daughters, Marila (Bob) Powell and Debra (Craig) Uland; grandchildren, Steve Stewart, Christian Johnson, Emileigh Kershaw Black, Jeremy Johnson, Tyler Cantrell, Joshua Johnson, Kerry Blankenship; step-grandchildren, Ana Gunter, Ben Blankenship, Joshua Blankenship, Karyssa Marie, Kaylen Michele, Zachary Ryan; four great-grandchildren; six siblings, Linda Busby, David Galyean, twin sister, Karen Lininger, Luane Galyean, Susie Johnson, Dennis Galyean; many beloved nieces and nephews; long-time partner, Daryl Geddes; and her beloved animals, Muffin, Marley, Chloe and Apache.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Online memorial at www.rill.com
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019