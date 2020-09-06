Kathleen Jean Brodahl was born in Custer, Washington, on April 7, 1927, to Fridtjof and Augusta Brodahl. Together with her older brothers Herbert and Kenneth, she was raised on the family farm near Custer.



She attended a one-room schoolhouse through seventh grade before attending high school in Ferndale. After graduation, she attended Western Washington College of Education (which later became Western Washington University) in Bellingham. Kathleen graduated from Western with a BA in mathematics.



At Western, she met John E. Kanarr, whom she married on August 22, 1948. They settled in Port Townsend in 1949 when John began his career as a schoolteacher. Kathy and John had five children: Mark, Janet, Fred, Ken, and Julie.



Following John's death in 1975, Kathy married Ben Klemann in 1978. Following Ben's death in 1988, she married Wells (Gib) Gibson in 1992. Kathy was widowed for a third time when Gib died in 2004. Kathy died peacefully in Sequim on August 28, 2020, following a brief illness within a longer journey into dementia.



In addition to her husbands, she is preceded in death by her brothers and her eldest son, Mark.



Kathy is survived by her children Janet (Tom) Morello, Fred (Karrie) Kanarr, Ken Kanarr (Gretchen Svendsen), and the Rev. Julie A. Kanarr. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Mark's daughter, Allison Kanarr Courtney; Janet's sons, Nathan Morello and Joseph Morello; and Ken's children, Matthew Kanarr, Martin Kanarr, and Miranda Kanarr, along with their mother, Benita Kanarr. Also surviving are eleven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



Kathy was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Port Townsend. Her ashes will be placed in the Grace Lutheran Church Columbarium during a service on September 12 at 10:00 AM. Due to Covid-19, in-person attendance is limited to immediate family members.



The service will be livestreamed. Information for online viewing will be provided through Grace Lutheran Church and is available from members of the immediate family. There will also be a Celebration of Life scheduled at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker Street, Port Townsend, WA 98368.

