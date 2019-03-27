Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen M King. View Sign

Kathy lost her courageous six month battle with stage IV non small cell lung cancer. Her next-to-the-last chemo-immune therapy treatment caused her to develop an infection that could not be overcome at the Port Townsend Hospital. They valiantly tried to save her for seven days to no avail. Kathy was a dear wife, daughter and sister who will be so sorely missed.



Kathy was a friend to so many people and after being a hostess at Seven Cedars Casino, for 16 years, seemed to know everyone in Jefferson and Clallam counties. She worked at the Port Townsend



Kathy is survived by her husband of 15 years, Ron Klopfenstein; brother, Wayne (Peggy) King of Gardiner; nieces, a nephew and their children. Kathy had no children, but was adopted by Ron's five children and became known as 'GMA Kathy' to a whole bevy of little ones that came and camped, at her beloved private park in Gardiner, over the 4th of July each year.



A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held at Port Townsend Elks Lodge at 555 Otto St. on March 30th, beginning at 1 PM. A pot luck will follow the service.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019

