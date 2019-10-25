Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Jennibelle Hofer. View Sign Service Information Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel 105 W 4th St Port Angeles , WA 98362 (360)-452-9701 Memorial service 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church of Port Angeles 139 W. Eighth St Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Jennibelle Hofer, of Port Angeles, passed away in her home on October 8, 2019, from liver cancer. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends.



Born in Minot, North Dakota, to Eva and William Wehmhoefer, Kathryn moved to Washington with her family in 1933.



She married Dale Hofer, in 1951, and they relocated to Port Angeles, in 1953.



Mrs. Hofer was a secretary at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for 21 years and was active in the Holy Trinity and, recently, the First Presbyterian Church congregations.



Kathryn enjoyed traveling the world with family and friends as well as camping and skiing closer to home.



Her love of Scandinavian culture extended to the Sons of Norway where she was a member for 34 years, volunteering as treasurer and historian. She also organized social activities such as the annual lutefisk dinner, luncheons, and lefse making. She shared her experiences with others, and recently traveled to Norway for a cruise through the fjords, visiting the Arctic Circle and seeing the northern lights.



Kathryn loved spending time with friends and family, playing pinochle, sewing, doing needlework, and reading. She was very active and supportive in the lives of her children and grandchildren; attending many sporting games, meets, and musical concerts as well as volunteering in Girl Scouts and lending her 'taxi services' when needed. She enjoyed leisurely time around the kitchen table with family and watching her great-grandchildren play.



Kathryn was a person whose door was always open and she would send letters just to check in with friends and family out of town. She will be remembered for her bright smile, her dedication to her friends and family, and her compassionate and helpful nature. Her loving spirit will be missed by all her family and friends.



Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Diane (Tim) Holth; sons, Dennis (Mary) and Craig (Pam) Hofer; grandchildren, Kelly Hofer, Janice Stegmiller, Jerrah Holth, Nathan Hofer, Lenora Hofer, and Andrew Holmes; and great-grandchildren, Natalie Stegmiller and Kira Holth Jiang.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, in 2008, to whom she was married 57 years; parents; sisters, Ruby, Pearl, and Williane; and brother, Albert.



A memorial and reception for Kathryn Hofer will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 139 W. 8th St., PA, on October 27, at 3 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County (vhocc.org).

