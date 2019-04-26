Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathy Diane (Cummins) Nichols-Peart passed away, in her Sequim home, April 12, 2019. Born August 16, 1962, in Port Angeles, to Betty Jo (Holliday) Cummins and Walter Ashton Cummins, she grew up in Sequim.



After graduating from Sequim High School, she graduated from cosmetology school and was a cosmetologist/hair dresser for 38 years.



Kathy grew up attending the Sequim Bible Church. She attended AA for the last eight years and did a lot of volunteering for that organization. She was also involved with various organizations that focused on helping women and children.



Kathy loved her husband, children, friends and extended family. She enjoyed going to the beach and had a very silly sense of humor. She brightened any room she entered and was an ambassador for joy! Kathy will be very missed by all.



She was preceded in death by brothers, Dave Cummins and Jeff Cummins.



Kathy is survived by her loving husband, John Peart; daughter, Grace Spencer; step-daughters, Alicia Nichols, Brianna Nichols, Kylea Reeves, and Kara Hamburg; Sons, Kyle Spencer and Nick Spencer; stepsons, Jonathan Peart, Jordan Peart and Casey Nichols; parents, Walter and Betty Jo Cummins; sister, Kelly Davidson; sisters-in-law, Donna Cummins and Karin Cummins.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sequim Bible Church, 847 N. Sequim Ave, Sequim, on April 27, at 1:00 PM with refreshments to follow.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to T.A.F.Y. (The Answer for Youth), 826 E. 1st St., Port Angeles, WA 98362.

