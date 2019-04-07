Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Katy was born to Howard Lee Strong and Lila Mae Strong, in 1947, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was raised an only child in Kansas City, Missouri, graduating from Bishop Lillis High School in 1965.



Her 1966 marriage to Thomas Jumps produced all four of her children but ended in divorce. For the next few years, she worked as a legal secretary and full-time single mom.



In 1980, she met and married Robert C. Steele, a successful business owner in Kansas City. Katy and Bob had a happy, travel filled and adventurous life together with her children. Bob helped complete the arduous work Katy had begun in raising kids to become wonderful and responsible good neighbors.



In 1992, Bob passed away suddenly. Katy transitioned from legal secretary to Parish secretary for Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Gladstone, Missouri, where, in 1994, she met Steve Deutermann, freshly retired from a 24 year long Navy career. Steve's job took him to Indiana, Texas, and finally Colorado, in 1996. Katy married Steve on the day after Valentine's day 1997. Their lives blossomed in Colorado, and Katy frequently accompanied Steve on business trips through some of the finest and most rugged terrain in the world.



In 2002, Katy and Steve purchased a franchise business in Port Angeles Washington. Steve had discovered Port Angeles during his Navy service and held on to the dream of someday living in the Pacific Northwest. Katy believed Steve's promise that they could survive small business ownership and that life in the great northwest would be satisfying. Katy sold their businesses, in 2013, while Steve continued as a field consultant with UPS. When Steve retired in 2015, together they embarked on beautiful trips to bucket list locations including Italy, Hawaii, the central California coast, Palm and Sonoran deserts, England, Scotland and Ireland, among others. For close to a quarter century, their life together was a very happy one.



Through all her life experiences, Katy grew in compassion and understanding. She actively supported causes that strengthened the lives of girls and young women. She supported Central Asia Institute, which builds and funds schools for girls in Pakistan and Afghanistan. In memory of the nuns who encouraged her in her school days, she and Bob established a trust fund for Mount Saint Scholastica in Atchison, Kansas. She also actively supported southwest American Indian youth development programs. And she supported her husband Steve in his commitment to the Boys & Girls Club and overseas sponsorship of a child in the Philippines. Kindness was a guiding virtue, and her honesty and commitment to truth were a beacon to all who knew her. She was a devoted mom and beloved spouse. She dedicated a portion of each day to prayer and reflection, with a peaceful and disciplined spiritual life practiced faithfully.



She is survived by Steve; her mom, Lila; her sons, Thomas (Sara) Steele, Kevin (Tressa) Jumps, and Timothy Jumps; her daughter, Jenny (David) Pinckley; ten grandchildren, and one great grandchild.



Katy's memorial will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Port Angeles at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 11th. Her ashes will be interred at Leavenworth National Cemetery, in Kansas, on April 18th. Memorial gifts supporting Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County and/or the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula would be fitting tribute to this well-lived voyage that concluded all too soon.

