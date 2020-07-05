1/1
Kay L. Paynter
1937 - 2020
The world has lost a gem who is now an angel shining brightly in heaven.

Kay passed away on June 12, 2020, at Olympic Medical Center due to complications from a stroke.

She was born in Sprague, Washington, on February 9, 1937, to Kirby W. and Mae E. Sooy. They moved to Port Townsend where Kay attended school graduating from Port Townsend High School in 1955.

She met and married Ben Gilbert and moved to Sequim, where they had two daughters, Sandy and Teri. They were divorced in 1977.

When her girls were both in school she started working for the Sequim School District. In 1978 she met and married Don Hill and moved to Port Angeles and she began work at the Port Angeles School District where she retired in 1999.

Don passed away in 1998. In 2006 she met and married Roger Paynter.

Kay enjoyed spending time with her husband, Roger, and their two dogs, Ozzie and Toby. She and Roger loved their time in Hawaii each year, enjoyed time with her family and friends, shopping with her daughters and quilting; making some beautiful quilts for many family members.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Paynter of Port Angeles; daughters, Sandy Metro and Teri (Duane) Schoessler both of Sequim; stepdaughters, Darcie (Greg) Senf and Randa Daugaard; stepson, Jason (Ann) Paynter; grandsons, Kyle (Dystany) Schoessler, Sam (Tonya) Schoessler; step-grandchildren, Brittney (Nolan) Gibson, Brandon (Baylie) Senf and Travis Paynter; 13 great-grandchildren and another on the way.

Kay will be remembered as a very kind hearted and sweet lady. She loved her family immensely and was always there for them whatever they needed. She will be greatly missed.

There will be a church service and a Celebration of Life at a later date.

If you wish to make a memorial donation in her honor please do so to St. Andrews Episcopal Church 510 E. Park Ave. Port Angeles, WA 98362 or online at www.standrewpa.org or to the YMCA 302 S. Francis, Port Angeles, WA 98362 ATTN: Nancy King.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
