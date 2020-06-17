Port Angeles resident Kay Louise Paynter died from age-related causes at Olympic Medical Center.
She was 83.
Services: A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
www.drennanford.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.