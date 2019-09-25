Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Willson Duff. View Sign Service Information Memorial service St. Mary's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary





She attended Jefferson Grade School and Roosevelt Junior High School, and graduated from Port Angeles High School, in 1960. She was a member of the high school's Nonette, a select singing group.



Kay then went on to the



Following graduation, Kay and three close friends from Port Angeles moved to San Francisco to pursue their various careers. Kay earned her Master's Degree in Marketing from San Francisco State University.



It was in San Francisco that Kay met her future husband, Chris Duff, and they married in 1969. In 1973, they were blessed with the arrival of their daughter, Jessica.



Early in their marriage, Kay was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis which they fought bravely until her passing. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year.



Kay and Chris remained in the Bay Area until a few years ago when they decided to move to Oregon to be closer to Jessica. One of the many blessings for everyone who knew Kay was the fact that despite her illness, she maintained her wonderful sense of humor.



Kay was preceded in death by her parents.



She is survived by her husband, Chris of Albany, Oregon; her daughter Jessica (Darin) Schmidt of Stayton, Oregon; and her sister, Paulette Willson of Port Angeles.



