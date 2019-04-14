Keith was known to many as an extremely skilled athlete and tradesman. But his true gift was coaching and teaching. His laid back, encouraging, and confident manner was appreciated and entertaining.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Allen LeDuke.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren, the greatest joys of his life.
"What we have done for ourselves, dies with us; what we have done for others, and the world, remains and is immortal." - Albert Pike
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019