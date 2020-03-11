Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel 105 W 4th St Port Angeles , WA 98362 (360)-452-9701 Viewing 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM St. Anne Catholic Church 511 5th Ave Forks , WA View Map Rosary 10:30 AM St. Anne Catholic Church 511 Fifth Ave. Forks , WA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Anne Catholic Church 511 Fifth Ave. Forks , WA View Map Graveside service Following Services Forks Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Life-long Olympic Peninsula resident, Kelly Lamare "Kel" Banner passed away March 1, 2020, at his family home in Forks. He was 36.



Kelly was born March 24, 1983, in Port Angeles, to Gerald and Kathryn (Finley) Banner. He attended Forks School and graduated from Forks High School in 2001. He studied art and humanities at Shoreline and Peninsula Community Colleges. While in school, Kelly was a gifted athlete and competed in collegiate freestyle Greco wrestling on the state and national levels.



Kelly worked in the timber and fishing industries; but the profession he loved most was as a musician and songwriter. A self-taught musician, he mastered the guitar, drums, piano and other instruments and traveled throughout the country with several bands as the lead singer.



Kelly had a heart of gold and would give even a stranger the shirt of his back if they needed it. In his spare time, he volunteered his time helping those less fortunate, serving food in local "soup kitchens" and taking elderly church members to mass.



Passionate for music, Kelly enjoyed going to various music venues to listen and support fellow musicians and was a collector of obscure music with an extensive record collection. He also enjoyed cutting firewood with his dad, Jerry and brother Cody, going to the beach, hiking and cooking and trying new recipes.



Kelly always cherished his family and leaves behind his parents, Jerry and Kathy Banner of Forks; a brother, Cody Banner of Forks; grandparents, Ed and Jerry Finley of Forks, and Jack and Gerry Banner of Beaver; his god mother, Sally Milici of Beaver; girlfriend, Stephanie Huggins of Forks; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by uncles, Jim Sisson and Steven Hanson; his aunt, Jeri Lea Finley; and cousins, Jason and Jacob Hanson and Joe Henry.



A public viewing will take place Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church in Forks; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. A Graveside Service will be held immediately following Mass at Forks Cemetery. A luncheon reception will take place at St. Anne's Catholic Church after graveside services.



Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020

