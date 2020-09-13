Kenneth (Ken) C. Gilbertson died from age-related causes on September 1, 2020. Ken was born on January 8, 1922, in Bruce, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of seven children of Christ and Lizzie Gilbertson. He was raised on a farm and followed his brothers to Port Angeles in the late 1930's.



His childhood sweetheart, Harriett Dailey, came to Port Angeles from Wisconsin after she graduated high school. They married in 1941 and their first home was a converted chicken coop.



At the start of WWII Ken enlisted in the Merchant Marines, serving on ship convoys in the Aleutian Islands - which is ironic as he never learned to swim.



After the war, he bought a piece of property where he lived until he died. Ken was a hard worker, and retired from Rayonier Mill after forty plus years of service as a pipe fitter. Most of the family's essentials were made from Rayonier steel, including clam guns.



Ken was a plumber by trade and he plumbed or repaired pipes and sewer lines for over seven decades.



Most of you who knew him well have a Polaroid picture of Ken on your refrigerator, in one of his many plaid shirts, holding a deer, elk, or moose head. He lived for the outdoors.He collected hundreds of fishing poles and many more guns. He would work for a week of Sundays to trade for a gun that enticed him.



He spent countless hours with the grandkids picking berries, fishing and scouting for pheasant and grouse. Ken's fried trout (tails included) which was a favorite treat for many friends and family.



Ken taught all of his kids how to drive with their knees, binoculars in one hand, a cup of coffee in the other, occasionally glancing at the narrow, steep road he was traversing.



Ken taught many people to shrimp, clam, crab, and smelt. He reveled in the opportunity to take Harriett's side of the family to the ocean. There he taught them to razor clam with shovel in hand chasing the fast critters and never giving up, even if a cold salty wave crashed down on them.



All of Ken's dreams came true. He had lake property where he sat with Harriett fishing for trout for days on end. He hunted moose in Alaska and fished in Hawaii. He caught a one hundred sixty-eight pound halibut and had his picture in the paper. He shot his last deer at the age of ninety-seven and pulled his last fish out of the water at age ninety-eight. Ken lived his life to the fullest!



Ken is survived by his wife of five years, Mary. Mary was Ken's great hunting, clamming, and smelting companion. They spent many happy hours picking berries, making jam, baking cakes for TAFY and baking cookies to share with friends.



They attended Bethany Pentecostal Church and enjoyed attending church functions. Ken was baptized on Easter Sunday 2014. He loved his church family and the Lord.



Ken is survived by his children Ken (Cathy Lear), Carol Green, Diane Malone, Ervin, Patsy Hunt (Scott Wiley), Lisa Wallner (Dave), Susan Hillgren (Rick), John (Kathy) and Mike (Karen); grandchildren Kim (Dave) Hightower, Katie Higgs, Bill (Malynda) Green, Eric (Lori) Green, Ryan (Ja'Nette) Spencer, Leanna (Rick) Meier, Robbie (Gina) Elofson-Gilbertson, Kenny Elofson-Gilbertson, Chris Hunt, Allen (Debbie) Hunt, Jennifer Clark, Christy Carpenter, Leslie (Matt) Masuda, Sandy Grubb (Matt), Luke (Rochelle) Wallner, Joe (Rowena)Igo, Jake (Sarah) Armstrong, James (Kendra) Armstrong, August Armstrong, Jessica (Jim) Cox, Jordan Gilbertson, Brandon Gilbertson, Becky Gilbertson and Laura Gilbertson; 58 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Harriett; his sisters Hilda, Helen, and Signa; brothers Erv, Arthur, and Ray; granddaughter Tammy Spencer Marty; sons in-law, William Green and Daniel Malone; daughter in-law Niki Elofson-Gilbertson; & great granddaughter Ella Garvin.



We will have a gathering for family and friends in 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store