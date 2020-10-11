Kenneth Leo Fuhrer was born in Spencer, Nebraska, on November 19, 1933, to Leo and Rose (Angel) Fuhrer. Six months later Leo tragically drowned, and Rose moved west with Ken and his older sister Lorraine (Gilberg).
In a one-room schoolhouse on Lake Ozette on Washington's Pacific Coast, Rose taught and continued with the teaching career she'd begun in Nebraska.
After a few years, they moved to Port Angeles. In addition to loving life in the vastness of the west end of the great Pacific Northwest, Ken became an all-state basketball standout at Roosevelt High School, where he and his teammates finished 5th in State. Ken earned first team All-State honors for his performance in 1952.
He then went on to Olympic College in Bremerton, where he was named to the first team Washington State Junior College All-Star team and took the league scoring title. Ken was then recruited to play NCAA hoops at Seattle University and continued playing there as a fierce competitor. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1956.
After college, Ken served in the United States Marine Corps, stationed for two of his four years in Japan on Okinawa Marine Corps Base and attaining the rank of First Lieutenant. He returned to Seattle University to earn a master's degree in Education.
He began the next step in his life as Vice Principal at Bainbridge High School in 1961, which led to teaching and coaching roles that culminated in his retirement in 1987.
He bought his waterfront log cabin home in Lemolo in 1962. It was a great fit for a man who loved working with his hands and raising a family. Ken lived in this home until November 11, 2019, after which he received the best of dementia care at Liberty Shores Retirement Center until his death on September 29, 2020.
Ken is survived by his son Kenneth Patrick Fuhrer (Ilsa), daughter Kris Colburn, and step-children Liesl Lewis (John), and Chris Bacus as well as by two grandchildren Ellie and Jack Lewis. He was also preceded in death over the years by a good number of fine black Labradors that he and his family loved immensely.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private memorial service for Ken at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider leaving a memory at www.lewischapel.com/obituaries.