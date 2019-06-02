Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth William Breitbach. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth William Breitbach, 92, of Port Angeles, went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2019.



He was born on July 30, 1926, to Nicholas and Gyda Marie (Bjugan) Breitbach, in Park Rapids, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm with his siblings, in Park rapids. The Breitbach children formed a family dance band at a young age and would play at social events by the name of the Rhythm Rascals. Ken played the drums.



He met the love of his life, Jenora Boyd, and they were married in 1945. They moved to Port Angeles, in 1951.



Ken and Jo were blessed with four sons. Ken was the local Fuller Brush man, in Port Angeles, for many years. His customers loved talking to him and hearing his stories. Ken enjoyed playing the drums, camping, water skiing, and family events.



In his retirement years, he and Jo enjoyed traveling in their motor home and going to Jazz Festivals. Ken and Jo were long time members of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.



Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jenora; son, Bruce; and siblings, John, Irvin, Roy Breitbach, and Mildred Condiff.



He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Paul (Susie), Jeffrey (Holly), Michael (Kathy); grandchildren, Travis (Apryl), Scott (Angie), Whitney Rolley (Fiance, Greg Waggoner), Allison (Fiance, Jake Shay), Rachael (Zack) Gear; great-grandchildren, Lauryn, Mason and Brynn Breitbach, Reid Shay; and a great-granddaughter that is due in July; and siblings, Eugene Breitbach, and Jeannette (Jerry) Kurtti.



The Breitbach family would like to thank the Laurel Place staff for their excellent care of Ken the past two years. Thank you also to Gary and Jan Holmquist for all they have done, and to Dr. Michael Clancy and his staff for their wonderful care.



