Klell Camp Morgan aka (Casey) Klell was born in Mower County Austin, Minnesota. He lived in Sequim. He worked at Flippers Restaurant for many years as a cook. He made close friends with his mentor Don Woods and he had a wonderful wife Patty Morgan. He did a lot of odd work like landscaping, roofing, and others as well. He was a hard working man and a loving husband and caring father. He has two brothers Jhon & Jim and two sisters Debbie and Vickie. Also two children Donny Paul Morgan and Brandon Morgan, but overall this man was one of a kind. He is loved and he will be missed.

