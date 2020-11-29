1/1
Klell Camp "Casey" Morgan
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Klell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Klell Camp Morgan aka (Casey) Klell was born in Mower County Austin, Minnesota. He lived in Sequim. He worked at Flippers Restaurant for many years as a cook. He made close friends with his mentor Don Woods and he had a wonderful wife Patty Morgan. He did a lot of odd work like landscaping, roofing, and others as well. He was a hard working man and a loving husband and caring father. He has two brothers Jhon & Jim and two sisters Debbie and Vickie. Also two children Donny Paul Morgan and Brandon Morgan, but overall this man was one of a kind. He is loved and he will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved