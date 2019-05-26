Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristine Marie Sanner-Bower. View Sign Service Information Dungeness Community Church 45 Eberle Ln Sequim, WA 98382 Send Flowers Obituary

Kristine Marie Sanner-Bower, known as Mom and Nanna to her family, and Kris to her friends and those who love her, is now singing before her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Kris went home to be with Jesus, on Friday, May 17.



Kris was almost born on the Elwha Bridge in the cab of her father's short log truck. However, they made it to the Port Angeles Hospital where she was born to Frank (Buck) Sanner and Edna Anita Johnson-Sanner on November 12, 1946.



She spent her first seven years in Joyce and went to elementary school there. Kris and her sister would walk to Joyce Bible Church for Sunday School each week.



At age seven, she moved to Monroe with her mother. Shortly after, they moved to Everett. Kris was active in a Baptist Church there where she went to the morning service, evening service and the weekly youth group. Kris said that Pastor Benton and his wife, Alice, were instrumental in guiding her through her youth. Kris went to a Youth for Christ meeting when she was 13 and accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior after the meeting.



Kris moved back to Port Angeles, with her father, when she was 15, and they lived on the old Gellor Homestead. Kris attended Port Angeles High School.



Shortly after moving back to the Peninsula, Kris met Jim Bower. It took him four weeks to work up the courage to ask her out. They started dating and the two of them attended Youth Group at Fairview Bible Church. Kris and Jim were married on May 1, 1965, and she graduated High School later that year



Jim was drafted after eight and a half months of marriage. Kris worked as a dental assistant, and after two years, Jim was out of the service and she was happy to have him back. Shortly thereafter, they started their family. Kris and Jim have three children, Lisa, Eric and Monty, and four grandchildren.



In marksmanship, Kris set a local record in the slow fire stage on the National Gallery Match Course. She shot a 97x100 with nine of ten shots impacting within the space of a quarter.



Kris enjoyed sewing and quilting. Many of her blankets and quilts were sent to good causes, including Project Linus and the Navajo mission. Kris loved games, and she was the Queen of Scrabble. She loved to bowl and was in a league for years.



For 47 years, she attended Sequim Bible Church and raised her children there. While there, she served her Lord in many ways, including Sunday School, ladies' Precepts classes, Heart n' Hand and sang in many different groups.



Kris loved her family and was always the consummate hostess. She enjoyed putting on a perfect table and entertaining all who came into her home. No one who visited ever left without experiencing the utmost care, and she always enjoyed caring for others.



Jim and Kris loved traveling and had been to 49 of the 50 states. They took their family all through the country. Kris particularly liked the tropics and enjoyed Hawaii, Fiji and the Caribbean



Her relationship with Jesus and her love for her heavenly Father were the driving forces in how she interacted with people. You could see it in how she cared for her husband, her children and their spouses, and her grandchildren. Everyone who interacted with Kris, even in the smallest way, quickly learned how important her relationship with God was to her.



Friends and family are invited to join together at Dungeness Community Church as we remember Kris with a Celebration of Life that will be held on Saturday, June 8th, at 2 PM. DCC is located at 45 Eberle Lane, in Sequim.



In honor of Kris, a meal will follow. The family will provide the main course which will include some of her most famous dishes. Everyone is encouraged to bring a side dish or a dessert as we honor Kris by putting on a spread she would be proud of. If you are unable to bring food, just bring yourself and a story.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Project Linus or the Kristine Marie Sanner-Bower, known as Mom and Nanna to her family, and Kris to her friends and those who love her, is now singing before her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Kris went home to be with Jesus, on Friday, May 17.Kris was almost born on the Elwha Bridge in the cab of her father's short log truck. However, they made it to the Port Angeles Hospital where she was born to Frank (Buck) Sanner and Edna Anita Johnson-Sanner on November 12, 1946.She spent her first seven years in Joyce and went to elementary school there. Kris and her sister would walk to Joyce Bible Church for Sunday School each week.At age seven, she moved to Monroe with her mother. Shortly after, they moved to Everett. Kris was active in a Baptist Church there where she went to the morning service, evening service and the weekly youth group. Kris said that Pastor Benton and his wife, Alice, were instrumental in guiding her through her youth. Kris went to a Youth for Christ meeting when she was 13 and accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior after the meeting.Kris moved back to Port Angeles, with her father, when she was 15, and they lived on the old Gellor Homestead. Kris attended Port Angeles High School.Shortly after moving back to the Peninsula, Kris met Jim Bower. It took him four weeks to work up the courage to ask her out. They started dating and the two of them attended Youth Group at Fairview Bible Church. Kris and Jim were married on May 1, 1965, and she graduated High School later that yearJim was drafted after eight and a half months of marriage. Kris worked as a dental assistant, and after two years, Jim was out of the service and she was happy to have him back. Shortly thereafter, they started their family. Kris and Jim have three children, Lisa, Eric and Monty, and four grandchildren.In marksmanship, Kris set a local record in the slow fire stage on the National Gallery Match Course. She shot a 97x100 with nine of ten shots impacting within the space of a quarter.Kris enjoyed sewing and quilting. Many of her blankets and quilts were sent to good causes, including Project Linus and the Navajo mission. Kris loved games, and she was the Queen of Scrabble. She loved to bowl and was in a league for years.For 47 years, she attended Sequim Bible Church and raised her children there. While there, she served her Lord in many ways, including Sunday School, ladies' Precepts classes, Heart n' Hand and sang in many different groups.Kris loved her family and was always the consummate hostess. She enjoyed putting on a perfect table and entertaining all who came into her home. No one who visited ever left without experiencing the utmost care, and she always enjoyed caring for others.Jim and Kris loved traveling and had been to 49 of the 50 states. They took their family all through the country. Kris particularly liked the tropics and enjoyed Hawaii, Fiji and the CaribbeanHer relationship with Jesus and her love for her heavenly Father were the driving forces in how she interacted with people. You could see it in how she cared for her husband, her children and their spouses, and her grandchildren. Everyone who interacted with Kris, even in the smallest way, quickly learned how important her relationship with God was to her.Friends and family are invited to join together at Dungeness Community Church as we remember Kris with a Celebration of Life that will be held on Saturday, June 8th, at 2 PM. DCC is located at 45 Eberle Lane, in Sequim.In honor of Kris, a meal will follow. The family will provide the main course which will include some of her most famous dishes. Everyone is encouraged to bring a side dish or a dessert as we honor Kris by putting on a spread she would be proud of. If you are unable to bring food, just bring yourself and a story.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Project Linus or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close