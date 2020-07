Or Copy this URL to Share

Sequim resident Lacey Jessica Dewey-Scouller died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.



She was 35.



Services: Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at Port Williams County Park, 2499 Port Williams Road, Sequim.

