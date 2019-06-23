Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lari Lynn Knedel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born on October 12, 1954, to Larry and Florence Knedel, Lari Lynn Knedel, 62, died on June 23, 2017.



She attended San Juan High School, in Citrus Heights, California, and immediately, after turning 18, in 1972, registered as a proud Democrat.



Lari finished her Associate Degree in Vocational Nursing from Sierra College, in the early part of 1981, and soon became a long-time resident of Auburn, California. Around that time, she met the woman who would be her partner for the next 32 years.



In 1995, Lari graduated from California State University, Sacramento, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, a degree she earned with flying colors and a magna cum laude distinction.



In 2002, Lari began her life's work as a Registered Nurse at Shriners Hospital for Children, in Sacramento, where she once raised thousands of dollars in charity, for the hospital, by running the San Francisco Half-Marathon, in 2008.



It would be at Shriners Hospital where she would dedicate her life to nursing thousands of children back to health. Lari took an unwavering and vocal stand for sustainable development, women's rights and equity, racial justice, disability rights, LGBT inclusion, and economic and political equality.



Indeed, Lari had that very rare and envious triumvirate of virtues: brilliance, beauty, and compassion.



She cared for a number of dogs, during her life, including Baylee, Bruno, Tess, Jigsaw, Bo, and Chloe.



