Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Maurice Hanify. View Sign Service Information Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles 260 MONROE RD PORT ANGELES , WA 98362 (360)-457-1210 Memorial service 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church 110 E. Seventh St. Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Maurice Hanify, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, with his wife Barbara at his side.



Larry was born in Port Angeles on August 15, 1935, to Elmer and Florence (Parr) Hanify. From 1948-1952, the family operated Hanify's Seafood Inn, in the log house on Mount Angeles Road where Larry grew up.



After graduating from Port Angeles High School in 1955, Larry joined the US Navy. He served on the USS Midway in East Asia, sending planes on missions from the aircraft carrier's flight deck.



After his Navy discharge, Larry worked briefly for the Milwaukee Railroad. In 1960, he began working at Rayonier Mill. He retired in 1997, when the mill ceased operations.



In December 1959, on a blind date arranged by Larry's brother Don, Larry and Barbara Doerge dined at Three Crabs. Later that month, on New Year's Eve, they were photographed kissing under the mistletoe. They wed the following September, and this year celebrated 59 years of marriage. Larry and Barbara's daughter Julie was born in 1962. Four years later, son Shawn was born. Larry considered his children the proudest success of his life.



Larry and Barbara enjoyed family camping trips around the Peninsula, and car trips to South Dakota, where Larry's grandfather had settled after leaving Ireland in 1867. Barbara's work as a travel agent provided extended opportunities for explorations after Larry's retirement. Larry's favorite destinations were those that offered activities related to art, natural history, and trains.



Larry possessed an unreserved enthusiasm for his various hobbies including model railroading. He delighted in drawing sketches and cartoons, and painted skillfully with oils. With his family, he shared his love of trains, fossils, hiking, fishing, skiing, beach combing, cooking, eating, and music. Though Alzheimer's disease gradually made Larry's world smaller, six weeks before he died he still found joy in music, joining in group singing at his residence at Highland Court Memory Care.



Larry is survived by wife, Barbara Hanify; children, Julie Hanify (David Mahler) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Shawn Hanify (Christine Gaffney) of New Orleans, Louisiana.



He was predeceased by brother, Don Hanify in 1975.



A memorial service will take place at the First United Methodist Church, 110 E 7th St., Port Angeles, at 1 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, with a reception following.



Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.



Arrangements by Drennan-Ford Funeral Home. Larry Maurice Hanify, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, with his wife Barbara at his side.Larry was born in Port Angeles on August 15, 1935, to Elmer and Florence (Parr) Hanify. From 1948-1952, the family operated Hanify's Seafood Inn, in the log house on Mount Angeles Road where Larry grew up.After graduating from Port Angeles High School in 1955, Larry joined the US Navy. He served on the USS Midway in East Asia, sending planes on missions from the aircraft carrier's flight deck.After his Navy discharge, Larry worked briefly for the Milwaukee Railroad. In 1960, he began working at Rayonier Mill. He retired in 1997, when the mill ceased operations.In December 1959, on a blind date arranged by Larry's brother Don, Larry and Barbara Doerge dined at Three Crabs. Later that month, on New Year's Eve, they were photographed kissing under the mistletoe. They wed the following September, and this year celebrated 59 years of marriage. Larry and Barbara's daughter Julie was born in 1962. Four years later, son Shawn was born. Larry considered his children the proudest success of his life.Larry and Barbara enjoyed family camping trips around the Peninsula, and car trips to South Dakota, where Larry's grandfather had settled after leaving Ireland in 1867. Barbara's work as a travel agent provided extended opportunities for explorations after Larry's retirement. Larry's favorite destinations were those that offered activities related to art, natural history, and trains.Larry possessed an unreserved enthusiasm for his various hobbies including model railroading. He delighted in drawing sketches and cartoons, and painted skillfully with oils. With his family, he shared his love of trains, fossils, hiking, fishing, skiing, beach combing, cooking, eating, and music. Though Alzheimer's disease gradually made Larry's world smaller, six weeks before he died he still found joy in music, joining in group singing at his residence at Highland Court Memory Care.Larry is survived by wife, Barbara Hanify; children, Julie Hanify (David Mahler) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Shawn Hanify (Christine Gaffney) of New Orleans, Louisiana.He was predeceased by brother, Don Hanify in 1975.A memorial service will take place at the First United Methodist Church, 110 E 7th St., Port Angeles, at 1 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, with a reception following.Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.Arrangements by Drennan-Ford Funeral Home. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close