Larry W. Ralls passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. Born March 29, 1948, and raised in Ardmore, Oklahoma, Larry served the City of Ardmore Public Works as a Manager for both the road and water departments. He later moved to Gig Harbor and established a successful construction company which he operated until his retirement in 2002.



Larry had both enormous inner strength and courage, and a warm, loving and gentle nature. His innate toughness saw him through major illnesses he survived throughout his life.



Larry was preceded in death by both his dearly loved mother, Ozelle Ralls, and sister, Jo Beth Thurman.



He is survived by his father, Wayne Ralls; his loving wife, Ann Ralls; beloved children, Stephanie (Todd) Brinton, Lidia (John) Cebula, Christopher (Belle) Ralls; step-children, Marjorie McDaniel, Greg (Mandy) Grover; brother, Jim (Gail) Ralls; grandchildren, Coleby Jenkins, Chandler Jenkins, Chianna Jenkins, Nicholas Berg, Haley Berg, Zoey Berg, Norah Ralls, Hollie Ralls, Andrew Grover, Rachel Grover, Abby Grover; very special friend and work partner, Donna Wolfe.



Our family extends grateful thanks to Swedish Hospital CCU staff for their competent and caring great efforts attending to Larry's medical needs throughout the past month.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 12, 2019

