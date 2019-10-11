Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Lou Ellen (McCain) Olson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:00 PM Port Angeles Senior Center 328 E 7th St Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, September 20th, 2019, our Awesome Aunt Laura Olson (birth name Laura Lou Ellen McCain), passed on from this life to the next.



She was a tall redhead, strong-willed, fiercely loyal, a great planner, and lively to talk with. We all loved her amazing stories from her adventurous life, and especially from her childhood in Nevada. She loved her family and friends, and we will dearly miss her.



Awesome Aunt Laura had been living up in Port Angeles, and was on the Norwegian Alaskan Cruise. She had never been on a cruise and was so excited about it. Partway through, she started to feel ill and lose energy. She passed away Friday, just outside of Victoria, Canada, due to cardiac arrest. We are happy that at least she was out at sea in the ocean air, which she loved so much.



We want to thank all those who made her last few years so enjoyable in Port Angeles. Most of her family lived in other states, and many of you treated her like family and loved her.



Her memorial service will be this Saturday, October 12th, at 12 PM, at the Port Angeles Senior Center.

