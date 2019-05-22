Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVerne Jane (Mouat) Edwards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LaVerne Jane Edwards (née Mouat), born 23 July, 1926, to Leslie George Mouat and Ruth Freudenstein, passed away peacefully on the 8 May, 2019, in Sequim. She was 92 and is survived by her son Leslie Gene; daughter-in-law Joanne Patricia; three grandchildren, Leslie G., Kristin R., Elena R., and four great grandchildren.



LaVerne was born in Tacoma, and worked for over twenty years as a proud member for The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union. The majority of her work was concentrated at Brown and Haley, a Tacoma-based confectionery company. While there, LaVerne took pride in helping package many of their products, including Almond Roca and Mountain Bars.



As a factory worker for Boeing during the Second World War, LaVerne served her country admirably by going to work repairing Plexiglass on bomber planes. Along with her fellow women, numbering in the tens of thousands, LaVerne went to work for her nation.



Fiercely independent, LaVerne kept her second husband's name (Edwards) post their divorce, in 1979, and enjoyed a full, quiet life in the house built by her grandfather, in Sequim, for many years. She took pleasure in tending to her lawn and garden, spending time with her friends and loved ones, and reveling in the views of the Olympic Mountain Range from the front windows of her home.



She was a force to be reckoned with, and she will be terribly missed.

