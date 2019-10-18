Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVonne Jean Elliott. View Sign Service Information Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles 260 MONROE RD PORT ANGELES , WA 98362 (360)-457-1210 Viewing 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles 260 MONROE RD PORT ANGELES , WA 98362 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles 260 MONROE RD PORT ANGELES , WA 98362 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LaVonne Jean Elliott was born in 1934, in Long Prairie, Minnesota, to Esther and Ole Kemp.



In 1953, she married Roger Richie and resided in Oregon. They had two beautiful children: Russell Dean and Carlita Mae.



After divorce, LaVonne and her children moved to Washington where she met and married Donald Elliott, in 1960. They were blessed with three more children: Kevin Harvey, Kimberly Jean, and Daniel Lee.



LaVonne had many job titles and interests. She ran two of her own retail businesses and worked at ITT Rayonier Pulp Mill. She was one of the first women to be hired at Rayonier and retired after 10 years.



She and Don raised their family of five kids on 20 acres, in Eden Valley. They raised their own beef, poultry, dairy cows, pigs and horses, rabbits, dogs, cats, goats and any other two or four legged creature that showed up at their door!



Some of LaVonne's many interests were long road trips, camping, trading and raising horses.



Sewing was a favorite pastime. When a school dance or important event would arise, LaVonne would make her daughter's dresses as well as various articles of clothing for her family. She made blankets and quilts for the grandchildren who were extremely dear to her heart.



LaVonne always believed that her greatest accomplishments in life were her children and took great pride in raising them with the help of her soulmate, Don.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and youngest sister, Pauley Depoe.



She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Don Elliott; sons, Russell, Kevin and Daniel; daughters, Carlita and Kimberly, all of Port Angeles; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Other surviving family members are brother, Jackie Kemp; and sister, Pearl Marteney.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 1 PM, at Drennan-Ford Funeral Home, 260 Monroe Road, PA. There will be a public viewing from 11 AM to 1 PM, preceding the service. LaVonne Jean Elliott was born in 1934, in Long Prairie, Minnesota, to Esther and Ole Kemp.In 1953, she married Roger Richie and resided in Oregon. They had two beautiful children: Russell Dean and Carlita Mae.After divorce, LaVonne and her children moved to Washington where she met and married Donald Elliott, in 1960. They were blessed with three more children: Kevin Harvey, Kimberly Jean, and Daniel Lee.LaVonne had many job titles and interests. She ran two of her own retail businesses and worked at ITT Rayonier Pulp Mill. She was one of the first women to be hired at Rayonier and retired after 10 years.She and Don raised their family of five kids on 20 acres, in Eden Valley. They raised their own beef, poultry, dairy cows, pigs and horses, rabbits, dogs, cats, goats and any other two or four legged creature that showed up at their door!Some of LaVonne's many interests were long road trips, camping, trading and raising horses.Sewing was a favorite pastime. When a school dance or important event would arise, LaVonne would make her daughter's dresses as well as various articles of clothing for her family. She made blankets and quilts for the grandchildren who were extremely dear to her heart.LaVonne always believed that her greatest accomplishments in life were her children and took great pride in raising them with the help of her soulmate, Don.She is preceded in death by her parents; and youngest sister, Pauley Depoe.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Don Elliott; sons, Russell, Kevin and Daniel; daughters, Carlita and Kimberly, all of Port Angeles; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Other surviving family members are brother, Jackie Kemp; and sister, Pearl Marteney.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 1 PM, at Drennan-Ford Funeral Home, 260 Monroe Road, PA. There will be a public viewing from 11 AM to 1 PM, preceding the service. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close