LaVonne Jean Elliott was born in 1934, in Long Prairie, Minnesota, to Esther and Ole Kemp.
In 1953, she married Roger Richie and resided in Oregon. They had two beautiful children: Russell Dean and Carlita Mae.
After divorce, LaVonne and her children moved to Washington where she met and married Donald Elliott, in 1960. They were blessed with three more children: Kevin Harvey, Kimberly Jean, and Daniel Lee.
LaVonne had many job titles and interests. She ran two of her own retail businesses and worked at ITT Rayonier Pulp Mill. She was one of the first women to be hired at Rayonier and retired after 10 years.
She and Don raised their family of five kids on 20 acres, in Eden Valley. They raised their own beef, poultry, dairy cows, pigs and horses, rabbits, dogs, cats, goats and any other two or four legged creature that showed up at their door!
Some of LaVonne's many interests were long road trips, camping, trading and raising horses.
Sewing was a favorite pastime. When a school dance or important event would arise, LaVonne would make her daughter's dresses as well as various articles of clothing for her family. She made blankets and quilts for the grandchildren who were extremely dear to her heart.
LaVonne always believed that her greatest accomplishments in life were her children and took great pride in raising them with the help of her soulmate, Don.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and youngest sister, Pauley Depoe.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Don Elliott; sons, Russell, Kevin and Daniel; daughters, Carlita and Kimberly, all of Port Angeles; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Other surviving family members are brother, Jackie Kemp; and sister, Pearl Marteney.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 1 PM, at Drennan-Ford Funeral Home, 260 Monroe Road, PA. There will be a public viewing from 11 AM to 1 PM, preceding the service.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019