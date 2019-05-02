Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Lindberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019, at the age of 79. He was born on June 22, 1939, in Crookston, Minnesota, and graduated from Foster HS in Tukwila, in 1958.



After discharging from the Army, he began working at Boeing, spending most of his career as a Machinist and Tool Inspector.



Larry settled in Port Angeles, after retiring from Boeing.



Throughout his lifetime, Larry was known as a fisherman, hunter and explorer. He enjoyed restoring old boats, playing cribbage, and "tinkering" around in his shop.



Larry is survived by his wife, Glenda; daughters, Janet Blaisdell (Aaron), Lorna Pernell (Kirk); stepson, Chris Atwood; brother, Gordon Lindberg; grandchildren, Olyver and Adison Blaisdell, Glen Fredricks (Kassie) and Phillip Teall (Erin); and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Carl; siblings, Carlene, Catherine and Robert; and former spouse, Nancey.



Larry will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery this spring, followed by a Celebration of Life event. Larry passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019, at the age of 79. He was born on June 22, 1939, in Crookston, Minnesota, and graduated from Foster HS in Tukwila, in 1958.After discharging from the Army, he began working at Boeing, spending most of his career as a Machinist and Tool Inspector.Larry settled in Port Angeles, after retiring from Boeing.Throughout his lifetime, Larry was known as a fisherman, hunter and explorer. He enjoyed restoring old boats, playing cribbage, and "tinkering" around in his shop.Larry is survived by his wife, Glenda; daughters, Janet Blaisdell (Aaron), Lorna Pernell (Kirk); stepson, Chris Atwood; brother, Gordon Lindberg; grandchildren, Olyver and Adison Blaisdell, Glen Fredricks (Kassie) and Phillip Teall (Erin); and many friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Carl; siblings, Carlene, Catherine and Robert; and former spouse, Nancey.Larry will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery this spring, followed by a Celebration of Life event. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 2 to May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close