Larry passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019, at the age of 79. He was born on June 22, 1939, in Crookston, Minnesota, and graduated from Foster HS in Tukwila, in 1958.
After discharging from the Army, he began working at Boeing, spending most of his career as a Machinist and Tool Inspector.
Larry settled in Port Angeles, after retiring from Boeing.
Throughout his lifetime, Larry was known as a fisherman, hunter and explorer. He enjoyed restoring old boats, playing cribbage, and "tinkering" around in his shop.
Larry is survived by his wife, Glenda; daughters, Janet Blaisdell (Aaron), Lorna Pernell (Kirk); stepson, Chris Atwood; brother, Gordon Lindberg; grandchildren, Olyver and Adison Blaisdell, Glen Fredricks (Kassie) and Phillip Teall (Erin); and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Carl; siblings, Carlene, Catherine and Robert; and former spouse, Nancey.
Larry will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery this spring, followed by a Celebration of Life event.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 2 to May 3, 2019