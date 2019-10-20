Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee B. Phair. View Sign Service Information Dungeness Community Church 45 Eberle Ln Sequim, WA 98382 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Dungeness Community Church 45 Eberle Ln Sequim , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lee B. Phair, age 84, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019.



Lee was born on May 11, 1935, in Omaha, Nebraska. Soon after he was adopted by Ellyn Phair. Lee grew up feeling deeply loved and supported by his mother and the two of them later moved to Southern California. Following high school graduation Lee proudly enlisted in the United States



Lee caught the eye of the love of his life, Linda Johnson, while riding a unicycle, wearing a Mickey Mouse hat, and juggling on the campus of Chapman College in Orange, California. The two of them married on November 7, 1959, in San Diego, California, and have been juggling life since for almost 60 years this November. Together they raised three amazing children.



Lee worked as a



As a new resident in Clallam County, Lee developed a love for construction work. He worked for both Rose Lumber and Thomas Building Center while building and remodeling homes in both Port Angeles and Sequim. To his children and grandchildren he was known for his handyman skills and it was not uncommon to see them out lending a hand with nails, climbing on rooftops, and helping paint at the worksites alongside their dad and Grandpa. Nothing made him happier than having his favorite helpers around. The lessons learned on those job sites are ones that several carry with them to this day in their jobs and hobbies.



Lee's kids could always count on their dad's humor, playful attitude, and corny jokes. He was always breaking Linda's rules around the house. He was the first one in the pool on vacations; the dad helping build cool scooters with his son out of old skateboard wheels; the one waving down the ice cream truck to pull over for the neighborhood kids; the first person in the door buying donuts at the local bakery; and, definitely the first one in line at any buffet.



Lee lived a life of service. He helped build houses for Habitat for Humanity; he drove high school kids on mission trips whenever needed; he frequently volunteered for families in the church and community; and much more. Everyone always knew they could count on Lee.



Whether it was whistling in the garage while he worked, sharing stories of how his life had been changed by the gift of Jesus, leading men's bible studies, working as an Associate Pastor at Fairview Bible Church, or just sitting around sipping on coffee with friends and family, Lee cherished each and every person and the gift their life was to him. He valued family, and even in the years of his failing memory as his dementia became stronger than his active memory, he made time for those he loved.



Lee is survived by his wife, Linda Phair; his children; Lance and Chris (Hoch) Phair, their children Kailee, Tanner, and Riley; Lona (Phair) and Greg Smit, their children Matthew and Diane (Michaelis) Phair and their son (Lee's great grandson) Graham; Leanne (Phair) and Keith Nestor and their children, Ryan and Truman; and other extended family members whom he loved dearly.



