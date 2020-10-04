1/1
Leif Wesley Erickson
1951 - 2020
Leif Erickson, sixty-nine, of Pt. Townsend, Washington passed away in peace on September 22, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington. He was born on May 21, 1951 to Reid and Elora (Campbell) Erickson in Seattle, Washington.

He will lovingly be remembered by his family and friends as a devoted father, a brilliant boat mechanic, an outboard boat racer, a former Jefferson County Port Commissioner, and a US Marine. Leif was kind and charming to all that met him and had an amazing sense of humor.

He is survived by his mother, Elora, sister Lael, brother Reid, and daughter Katie.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 3, 2020
Sad to hear of Leif's passing. I've known Leif since he was in high school. He had an adventurous life and touched many folks. Lynda and I send our warm thoughts to all. Rest in peace, old friend.
Jeff Bedford and Lynda Hansen
Friend
September 25, 2020
Dear Elora and family,
I was so sorry to see the notice in the paper about Leif. I remember your family Christmas cards you'd send to my folks (Bob and Pat), and we'd ask about your kids. It sounds like he was an outstanding guy, and I hope your good memories bring you comfort.
Terry Timm Moos
Friend
