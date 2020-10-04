Leif Erickson, sixty-nine, of Pt. Townsend, Washington passed away in peace on September 22, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington. He was born on May 21, 1951 to Reid and Elora (Campbell) Erickson in Seattle, Washington.



He will lovingly be remembered by his family and friends as a devoted father, a brilliant boat mechanic, an outboard boat racer, a former Jefferson County Port Commissioner, and a US Marine. Leif was kind and charming to all that met him and had an amazing sense of humor.



He is survived by his mother, Elora, sister Lael, brother Reid, and daughter Katie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store