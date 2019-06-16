Leland 'Lee' Clark Hanson, died on May 11, 2019, at age of 78, at Peace Health General Hospital, in Sedro Woolley.
He had been a resident of Port Angeles and Clallam County vicinity area for about 50 years. He spent some time in Alaska and Sedro Woolley, in his later years, for about 25 years, where he lived in his family's great-grand uncle's house.
He was born, in Port Angeles, to Pearl Marie and Phillip Clark Hanson; grandson of Elizabeth Colby of the Makah Tribe from the Makah Tribe Reservation in Neah Bay.
He grew up in Clallam County on his great- grandparents' homestead property, on the Hoko River. He went through the Neah Bay school system, in Neah Bay, and later graduated from Sequim High School. He joined the US Army and served during the Korean War.
He mainly worked as a faller in the logging industry throughout the majority of his life. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. In his later years, he served at the local food bank of Sedro Woolley.
He was preceded in death by sister, Marsha 'Cookie' M. Reno.
He leaves behind his siblings, Marlene 'Susie' E. (Don) Bell, William 'Boe' G. (Paulette) Hanson, Sr., Michael 'Mike' (Janet) Hanson, Sr.; brother-in-law, Jim Reno; nieces and nephews, Sherry Bell, William G. Hanson Jr., Paula Hanson, Marie Lewis, Denise Flores, and Kimberly Steele, Michael Hanson, Jr.; grand-nieces and nephews, Leilani Tyler, Faith Tyler, William Hanson, III, David Lucas, Anthony Hernandez, Chester Rooney, Jr., Phillip Hernandez, Joely, Josey and Joel Valenzuela, Mathew, Jessica and Jake Steele.
He is well loved and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on June 16, 2019