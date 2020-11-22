1/1
Lenore Jean Gross
1939 - 2020
Lenore Jean Gross (Wiley) Lenore (Nornie), passed away on September 26, 2020 of natural causes. She was a spirited soul who was loved by many.

Her favorite pastimes were spending time with family and friends, walking her beloved Yorkie dogs, gardening, and playing a variety of games.

Lenore was born in Sedro Woolly to Emma and Gilbert Wiley. After Gilbert's passing, Emma later married Gene A. Johnson. Lenore had six siblings, Patricia, Grace, Clara, Buck, Don, and Dan. Lenore graduated from Port Townsend high school in 1957 and received her AAS degree from Peninsula College in 1986.

Lenore married Vincent R. Scee in 1957. They had four children, Victoria, David, Bonnie, and Darcy. She is survived by her four children, four of her siblings, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
