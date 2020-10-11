Lenore Ruth White passed away suddenly, yet peacefully on October 2, 2020 in Sequim, Washington, with her daughter and caregiver Sue Ann and her grandson Robert by her side. She was just five days shy of her ninety second birthday.



Lenore was born October 7, 1928 in Bremerton, Washington to George and Ruth (Wyatt) Stever. She grew up in the community of Holly on Hoods Canal. She attended a one room schoolhouse in Holly until transferring to high school in Kitsap.



After graduation, she went to work at the Bremerton shipyard supporting the war efforts. It was there she met a handsome sailor, Calvin White, just returning from service in the Pacific.



Calvin was sent back to Arkansas for discharge from the Navy and he and Lenore dated by written mail for a few months before he proposed in a letter. She accepted his proposal in her return letter and in July he moved to Bremerton to be near her and find work. They married September 14, 1946 and were married for seventy years until his passing in 2017.



She loved her flowers and plants and planning her garden each year. Almost every day she could be found outside in her beautiful gardens and bird watching. In the days before she passed, Mom said she was not looking forward to the winter because she could not be outside in the garden.



Lenore is survived by her daughter Sue Ann Shaughnessy of Sequim, Washington, son Dan White of Juneau, Alaska and daughter Linda Ruth and her husband Robin Rego of Kennewick, Washington, and her cat Alice. She is also survived by grandchildren: Robert May, DJ Hedenskog, and John Harper; and great grandchildren: Sebastian, Kaden, Kyle, Trenton, Trinity, Calvin and Judy. Also surviving are her brothers, Larry Stever, Mike Stever, and sister Merrilee Meyer and many nieces and nephews and many dear friends.



Her last week on this earth was spent going on a shopping spree for her ninety second birthday. She and SueAnn danced to rock and roll in the living room. Mom loved life and family and all life had to offer.



No services are planned at this time. We hope to have a gathering next summer to remember both Mom and Dad.



Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family. (360) 452-9701.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store