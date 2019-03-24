Leo Leonard Bidne died from cancer in his Port Angeles residence.
He was 64.
Services: Memorial service at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Dungeness Community Church, 45 Eberle Lane, Sequim, Britt Hemphill will officiate. A reception will follow the memorial service. Internment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Ocean View Cemetery, 3127 W. 18th St., Port Angeles.
Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019