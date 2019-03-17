Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Vincent Feigenbutz. View Sign

The family of Leon Vincent Feigenbutz is saddened to announce the passing of their husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great-grand-grandfather, and friend on March 2, 2019, at his home in Port Angeles.



Leon was born in Trenton, New Jersey, and moved soon thereafter to San Diego, California. He was educated at Coronado Grade School and Coronado High School, and later at San Diego State University where he attained a masters' Degree in Chemistry and Engineering. Leon married his first wife, Sharon Keen Silard, and together they raised their children, Katherine Ann Feigenbutz, of Delaware, Ohio; Pamela Keen Feigenbutz of Portland, Oregon, and Diana Lynn Barbieux of Tucson, Arizona.



Leon worked for several engineering firms in California and Washington before his employment at Westinghouse Hanford Company in Richland, Washington. Leon and his wife, Linnea Jean Nordmark Feigenbutz were married in July, 1975, in their home in Richland, and upon retirement moved to Port Angeles, in 1991. He helped in the raising of Linnea's daughter, Patricia Louise Swank Simmelink, of Spokane Valley, Washington.



Leon is survived by his wife, Linnea; the four aforementioned daughters; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, residing in Delaware, Ohio, Portland, Oregon, Tucson, Arizona, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Richland, Silverdale, and Spokane Valley.



Leon asked that there be no memorial Service on his behalf. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date when the snow is gone and the temperature is warmer. We will miss him dearly. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019

