Leonard Wallace Floyd, Jr. was born on January 22, 1948, in Casper, Wyoming. He is survived by his wife, Della; his mother, Lorraine Floyd; and brothers, Alan (Pat), Kim (Sheri), and sister, Lora Lee (Ron Brooks). Leonard passed away peacefully at his home in Sequim, on December 20, 2019, after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Leonard grew up in Douglas Wyoming, where he graduated from high school and later moved with his family to Cody, Wyoming, and attended Powell Community College.
Joining the US Navy during the Vietnam War, Leonard served four years stationed near San Diego where he made many lifelong friends and married Della Westfall in 1972. The couple returned to Della's home town of Port Angeles in 1977, where they remained during their 47 year marriage.
Especially gifted in all things mechanical, Len worked for Howard's Honda and Lighthouse Marine before starting Anchor Marine Repair with a partner in 1986. As a master marine technician, Leonard kept many local boaters on the water for the next 25 years before retiring to his new home in Sequim
Leonard loved the outdoors; fishing, boating, camping and hiking. He treasured his cats and dogs, enjoyed family activities, and had great fun playing cards and games. In his later years though, his happiest days were spent on his lovely deck in the woods living the simple life!
There will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to Volunteer Hospice, 828 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362, who were wonderfully helpful during his last days, or to Peninsula Friends of Animals, P.O. Box, 404, Sequim, WA 98382
