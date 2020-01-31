Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy Sproat. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leroy Sproat passed away quietly on January 8, 2020 after a long period of poor health. At the time he resided in Maple Valley.



He was born February 10, 1934, in Sunset, Washington, the son of Douglas Leroy and Gladys (Brown) Sproat.



Leroy met his wife Virginia while attending Tahoma High School. They graduated from Tahoma High in 1952 and married the next year. They lived for many years in Renton, where they raised their three daughters.



Leroy worked in telecommunications for his entire career, first for the telephone company and later in cable television. Leroy and Virginia settled in Port Angeles, in the 1970s and lived there for 45 years.



He was a keen fisherman in his younger years and later developed passions for metal detecting and gold panning – traveling around the Pacific Northwest and Montana and taking a once in a lifetime trip to Australia to search for gold.



Leroy spent his retirement in Port Angeles, adding color to the local economy selling firewood and fresh salmon to tourists.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020

