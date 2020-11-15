Retired Chief Petty Officer Leroy Vernon Swanberg of Port Angeles, Washington passed away peacefully at his home on October 19,2020 surrounded by his family. He was 92.



Leroy was born May 17, 1928 in Warren, Minnesota to parents Leo Swanberg and Esther (Johnson) Schell.



He was dedicated to his family, guiding and raising his four young children as a single man in a day when that was almost unheard of.



His naval career spanned thirty years giving him the opportunity to earn eight Good Conduct awards, Meritorious Unit Commendations, several National Defense Service Medals, a World War II Victory Medal and an American Theater Medal amongst others. He was "a nobleman and will truly be missed."



Leroy leaves behind his family; wife Fay Swanberg of Port Angeles,Washington; daughters Norma Jean (Chuck) Gibson and Joann Swanberg both of Texas, Karen (Ken) Sayers of Addy, Washington; son Karl Swanberg of Folsom, California; sister Mary (Handy) Anderson of Port Angeles, Washington; nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.



Leroy's interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery with Naval Military Honors and the love and respect of his family and friends.

