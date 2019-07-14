Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leslie Bruce Benedict was born in Big Rapids, Michigan, on April 10, 1948, the first of six children to Bill and Joyce Benedict. He died July 3, 2019, in Sequim, from complications of a stroke, with family at his side. He lived a full and active life and touched the hearts of many.



Since Bruce's father was a career Army officer, he and his siblings grew up in a variety of locations, including Michigan, Kentucky, Kansas, India, Georgia, Virginia, Texas, and Hawaii. He graduated from Kailua High School (Oahu, Hawaii), in 1966, lettering in Golf.



He attended Chaminade College and won the Hawaii State Intercollegiate Golf Championship with a birdie on the last hole for the win. That same year, he and his debate team partner won the Hawaii Intercollegiate Debate Championship.



His stellar performance that year won him a full golf scholarship (the first and only ever awarded at that time), for his remaining years at Chaminade. He was further recognized for his achievements later that year in Who's Who In American Universities and Colleges, 1970.



After a few years in Hawaii, he settled on teaching as a career. He taught a variety of subjects in middle school and high school for the next 25 years. He was a standout coach in basketball, golf, and debate, taking many of his teams to state championships.



He taught in Tennessee, Idaho, and Washington state. He retired from teaching in 2006.



In 1998, Bruce took a two-year sabbatical from teaching to pursue his golfing passion. He played in satellite events throughout the Southeast, competing for a position on the PGA Senior tour. Ultimately, he didn't make it, but he played his best and pursued his dream. He returned to teaching in 2000.



Bruce spent his retirement years in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Sequim, with some periods in between where he travelled the country in his small teardrop camper. He enjoyed fishing and trekking through national parks.



Bruce had been married to the former Kate



Bruce is survived by brothers, Bill (Kathy) of Washington, Rex (Michelle) of Florida, Mark (Sallie) of Tennessee, and Leith (Pam) of Alabama; sister, Mary (Randy) of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.



A family memorial will be held in Sequim, in early August, with interment at Sowle Cemetery in St. Johns, Michigan at a later date. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 14, 2019

