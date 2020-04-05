Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester L. Samples. View Sign Service Information Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory 540 E. Sunset Way Issaquah , WA 98027 (425)-392-6444 Send Flowers Obituary

Lester L. Samples passed away March 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Les was born to Lester and Dortha Samples on June 16, 1929 in Port Angeles, WA. He grew up in Aberdeen and Pacific Beach with his two younger brothers Doug and Bob and twin sisters Mavis and Gloria. Les joined the Navy in 1947. He served as a radioman 3rd class on the USS Comstock and sailed to many places including Sing Tao, China, the Marshall Islands, and the Philippines. He was honorably discharged in 1950 and was very proud to have served his country.



In 1950 he married the love of his life, Nancy L. Fox. Les and Nancy established their home in Port Angeles where they had four children, Lester Jr., Wendy, Vicky, and Cindy. Les began work at Crown Zellerbach Mill in 1951. He was a proud member of the AWPPW. During his time at the mill he worked on the log boom and was the captain of the Tug Boat Elwha until his retirement.



Les was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed coaching little league Huskies football team. He was a great mentor and teacher to many young athletes in Port Angeles. After retirement, Les and Nancy traveled across the Pacific Northwest in their trailer; camping, sightseeing, and enjoying adventures with their friends and family in tow. In his later years he especially enjoyed spending time at the Hoh River Campground.



Les was a gifted storyteller and jokester at heart. His mischievous sense of humor endeared him to all. Les was one in a million and if you were ever a part of one of his schemes or antics you know how truly special he was and how much he will be missed.



His last days were spent surrounded by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy and in his final moments asked his kids to "let mom know I'm coming home."



Along with his wife, parents, and three of his siblings, Les now joins his youngest daughter Cindy (Mark). He is survived by his brother Doug (Mary Sue), brother-in-law Earl Fox (June), son Lester Jr. (June) and grandsons Lester and David, daughter Wendy (Jeff) and grandchildren Glen, Katherine, Kyle, and Christine, daughter Vicky (Mark) and grandchildren Chuck and Nancy, as well as many great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.



