Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leya Heart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leya Heart, 68, passed away Friday morning, January 10, 2020, in the comfort of her home in Port Angeles.



Born Sandra Sue Engelson to Mary (Simmons) and Keith Engelson on a fall day, September 26, 1951. A Port Angeles native, she spent her early days growing up with her younger brother, Steve.



Although being born with poor sight, she always strived to never let that get in her way and in her youth she was described as a very bright girl, always with her nose in a book.



After graduating from Port Angeles High School in 1969 with academic and music honors, she pursued her passion for higher education by attending Washington State University in the early '70s.



She met the love of her life, Clark Mundy, when she got back from college and they were married soon after on December 20, 1976. She and her husband melted together and were inseparable. They built their home themselves on the outskirts of Port Angeles.



With her ardent love for the arts, she supported her husband in his copper artwork. They did many works around the county and attended many art festivals where they were known for their warm spirits and passions.



In the early '90s, she had a vicious battle with



In her later life, her passion for politics grew and she became very involved with her local Democratic party. Leya was very fervent in her beliefs and often stood for the things she believed in and participated in many a political gathering; she was an advocate for those in need.



Her mother and family describe her as an intellectual, with an innate ability to always build her knowledge and persist in her learning. She was borrowed her mother says, "she wasn't ours to have, she belonged to the universe."



She loved everyone abundantly and spoke to anyone and everyone as if she had known them her whole life. Leya cared a great deal for the future of the planet and it's inhabitants. She did everything in her power to make the difference she could and will be remembered by her passion for the world at large.



She could often be found tending her garden, caring for her cats, and helping anywhere she could, things she loved immensely.



Leya is survived by her loving husband, Clark; her brother-in-law, Logan (Melissa) Mundy and his daughters Abby and Megan; her mother, Mary (Herb) Renner; younger brother, Steve (Renee) Engelson of Everett; nephew, Jeff (Kelcie) and their kids; niece, Vallee and her kids; their mother, Diana, and her innumerable friends far and wide.



She is preceded in death by her father, Keith Engelson whom she loved very much; and her grandparents, Simmons and Engelson. Leya Heart, 68, passed away Friday morning, January 10, 2020, in the comfort of her home in Port Angeles.Born Sandra Sue Engelson to Mary (Simmons) and Keith Engelson on a fall day, September 26, 1951. A Port Angeles native, she spent her early days growing up with her younger brother, Steve.Although being born with poor sight, she always strived to never let that get in her way and in her youth she was described as a very bright girl, always with her nose in a book.After graduating from Port Angeles High School in 1969 with academic and music honors, she pursued her passion for higher education by attending Washington State University in the early '70s.She met the love of her life, Clark Mundy, when she got back from college and they were married soon after on December 20, 1976. She and her husband melted together and were inseparable. They built their home themselves on the outskirts of Port Angeles.With her ardent love for the arts, she supported her husband in his copper artwork. They did many works around the county and attended many art festivals where they were known for their warm spirits and passions.In the early '90s, she had a vicious battle with breast cancer and being the strong woman that she was, she won the battle. A new life, cancer-free, meant she needed a new name and so Sandra Sue was reborn as Leya Laughing Heart and known as that ever since.In her later life, her passion for politics grew and she became very involved with her local Democratic party. Leya was very fervent in her beliefs and often stood for the things she believed in and participated in many a political gathering; she was an advocate for those in need.Her mother and family describe her as an intellectual, with an innate ability to always build her knowledge and persist in her learning. She was borrowed her mother says, "she wasn't ours to have, she belonged to the universe."She loved everyone abundantly and spoke to anyone and everyone as if she had known them her whole life. Leya cared a great deal for the future of the planet and it's inhabitants. She did everything in her power to make the difference she could and will be remembered by her passion for the world at large.She could often be found tending her garden, caring for her cats, and helping anywhere she could, things she loved immensely.Leya is survived by her loving husband, Clark; her brother-in-law, Logan (Melissa) Mundy and his daughters Abby and Megan; her mother, Mary (Herb) Renner; younger brother, Steve (Renee) Engelson of Everett; nephew, Jeff (Kelcie) and their kids; niece, Vallee and her kids; their mother, Diana, and her innumerable friends far and wide.She is preceded in death by her father, Keith Engelson whom she loved very much; and her grandparents, Simmons and Engelson. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close