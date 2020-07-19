Loving mother to Janet Gail Elliott-Glanister (Chris), and Randall Brant Elliott (Marsha), adored wife to Gail Earl Elliott, treasured grandmother to Kayla Enright and Hana Kent, as well as surrogate grandma to Nicholette and Annatasia Autio, Lil passed away in her home surrounded by her family on June 16, 2020.



Her love of music was only surpassed by her love of family and she had the exquisite gift of making everyone feel loved and noticed. From childhood she sang in church choirs wherever she lived and was a proud member of the Sweet Adelines for 44 years.



Born in Depew, Oklahoma, Lil and Gail met in Ulyssess, Kansas, in 1944, and married in 1948. Traveling the West following Gail's work wherever it led them, they finally settled in Sequim in 1989. Lil said this was the best place they ever lived.



Lil is survived by the above-mentioned family; her beloved older sister, Doris; two sisters-in-law; and a plethora of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews who all loved and cherished her.



She was greatly admired by all who knew this quiet, lovely lady and our lives were enriched by her. The angels now have one of the most beautiful voices to brighten their choir.

