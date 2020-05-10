With the passing of Linda Edna Dahlgren Marlar, at age 52, the world has lost an extraordinarily loving and heartfelt person. Kind and generous to everyone, Linda passed away on April 24, 2020, at her home, in Puyallup, after fighting a 2 1/2 year battle with osteosarcoma cancer.



Linda was born on June 13, 1967, to Joel and Ingrid Dahlgren, in Forks. She was a Forks Spartan cheerleader and graduated from Forks High School, in 1985.



After high school, Linda moved to Bellevue where she attended college and earned her medical terminology certificate. She worked various jobs in the Seattle area.



She met Jerry Marlar while working at NC Machinery. They married on November 18, 1989, in Forks, and celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last year.



Linda and Jerry made their home, in Maple Valley, at which time their son, Jesse, and their daughter, Brandi, were born. Having grown up in a small town herself, Linda wanted her children to experience the joy of life in a small town, so they moved to Toledo, Washington, in 1995. Linda was involved in her children's activities including Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. She was a mail carrier for many years and was well-known in the community for her kind and sweet disposition.



Linda enjoyed cooking, cross-stitch, crocheting and reading, just as her mother did. Of all her varied interests, none came close to her love of spending time with her family. Linda opened her home and her heart to all.



The Marlar family relocated to Juneau, Alaska, in 2009, and lived there for 10 years. Linda worked as a mail carrier for three years and as an office assistant with the State of Alaska for seven years. During the course of her medical treatment, the Marlars moved to Puyallup to be closer to her family.



Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Ingrid Dahlgren, in 2009; and her sister-in-law, Cheryl Dahlgren, in 2010.



Linda is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Marlar of Puyallup; son, Jesse (Razel) Marlar of Seattle; daughter, Brandi (David Allen) Marlar of Federal Way; her father, Joel Dahlgren; brothers, Pete (Cheri) Dahlgren and John Dahlgren; and sister, JoMarie (Butch) Miller, all of Forks; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



The family would like to thank her longtime friend, Deanna Gooding Oban, for the care she gave Linda during her illness.



A memorial service will be held on a future date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Linda's family suggests donations to the Floyd & Delores Jones Cancer Institute at Virginia Mason in Seattle.

