Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Marie Barnett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda was born in Portland, Oregon, on June 13, 1959, to Lloyd and Janice Barnett of Camas, Washington. She was welcomed at home by big brother, Steve Barnett, who was 10.



Lloyd worked for Crown Zellerbach, in management, and moved around so Linda lived in several locations, ending up in Port Angeles the last couple years of high school. She loved Port Angeles and stayed after graduating when her parents moved.



Linda loved everything about the small community, the people, the horses and beauty of the Olympic Peninsula. She moved away briefly in her 20's but returned and made PA her home.



Linda's son, Colton, was born in January of 2001, and was the light of her life.



Linda loved anything to do with horses and had Colton involved in junior rodeo for several years. Linda volunteered 110% of her time and energy to help the kids. She lent horses so kids that couldn't afford it could participate and paid for awards and prizes to make sure all the kids had a good time.



Linda loved children and spent the last 24 years as a bus driver for the Port Angeles School District. She had an outgoing personality and was loved by everyone, adults and children alike.



When she retired at the end of 2019, a child whose mother and older brother and sister had been passengers on Linda's bus was waiting at a stop holding a sign saying, "Best bus driver EVER!! We love you." That says a lot about how loved she was.



Linda loved to ride and had a huge group of friends that she enjoyed riding with over the years.



Linda was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in August, 2018, but continued to be positive and fight to stay with us. Her friends stepped up to help with whatever she needed. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on February 11, 2020.



Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Barnett (2019) and Janice Barnett (1996).



She is survived by her son, Colton Barnett of Port Angeles; older brother, Steven (Kathy) Barnett of Camas; niece, Lindsay Huckett of Camas; and nephew Tyler Barnett of Vancouver, Washington. Linda was born in Portland, Oregon, on June 13, 1959, to Lloyd and Janice Barnett of Camas, Washington. She was welcomed at home by big brother, Steve Barnett, who was 10.Lloyd worked for Crown Zellerbach, in management, and moved around so Linda lived in several locations, ending up in Port Angeles the last couple years of high school. She loved Port Angeles and stayed after graduating when her parents moved.Linda loved everything about the small community, the people, the horses and beauty of the Olympic Peninsula. She moved away briefly in her 20's but returned and made PA her home.Linda's son, Colton, was born in January of 2001, and was the light of her life.Linda loved anything to do with horses and had Colton involved in junior rodeo for several years. Linda volunteered 110% of her time and energy to help the kids. She lent horses so kids that couldn't afford it could participate and paid for awards and prizes to make sure all the kids had a good time.Linda loved children and spent the last 24 years as a bus driver for the Port Angeles School District. She had an outgoing personality and was loved by everyone, adults and children alike.When she retired at the end of 2019, a child whose mother and older brother and sister had been passengers on Linda's bus was waiting at a stop holding a sign saying, "Best bus driver EVER!! We love you." That says a lot about how loved she was.Linda loved to ride and had a huge group of friends that she enjoyed riding with over the years.Linda was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in August, 2018, but continued to be positive and fight to stay with us. Her friends stepped up to help with whatever she needed. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on February 11, 2020.Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Barnett (2019) and Janice Barnett (1996).She is survived by her son, Colton Barnett of Port Angeles; older brother, Steven (Kathy) Barnett of Camas; niece, Lindsay Huckett of Camas; and nephew Tyler Barnett of Vancouver, Washington. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close