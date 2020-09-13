1/1
Linda Pangrle
Linda was loving and generous, full of laughter and kindness.

She loved giving hugs, making blankets for newborns, and sent puns and jokes to people often making it seem that our cat is telling the jokes. She made people laugh, smile, and feel they are special.

Her relationship with Jehovah God was strong; her favorite scripture - Isaiah 41:10. She kept her spirituality and integrity intact, her hope bright, and her faith strong.

Linda had a very difficult health battle with cancer for a year which she lost in August, but she won the war.

The memorial for Linda will be on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 3:30 PM. For more information please call or text 360-460-3293.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

