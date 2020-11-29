1/1
Linda Smith
1956 - 2020
Linda, who was born March 16, 1956 In Port Townsend, Washington To Floyd and Juanita Smith passed away peacefully Nov. 11, 2020. Linda spent most of her adult life living in Port Angeles where she worked for Safeway, Independence Trough Physical Therapy, and most recently for the Jamestown Clinic in Sequim.

She will always be remembered for her kind heart and a laugh that always made you smile. She is survived by her sister Patti (Jim) Hunt. There are no services per her request.

In lieu of flowers you can donate to the Cancer Society or a dog rescue of your choice.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
